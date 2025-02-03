Slumberdown Feels Like Down Pillow, Medium Support, 2 Pack

Down is the extremely lightweight, comfortable and insulating soft breast feathers of ducks and geese that they use to incubate their eggs. It's quite rare and very costly, so Slumberdown created the next best thing! The lovely and snuggly hollowfibre filling in these Slumberdown Feels Like Down Medium Support Back Sleeper Pillows is soft and comfortable, just like down. The luxury microfibre covers feel wonderful to sink your head into - gently supporting your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. The pillows in this Feels Like Down pillow 2 pack from Slumberdown have a medium support level, which is ideal if you sleep on your back. Resembling luxurious down pillows, but without a feather in sight, they're non-allergenic which means they're great for peace of mind and perfect for allergy sufferers.

Sold by John Cotton Group Limited