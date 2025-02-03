Marketplace.
image 1 of Slumberdown Feels Like Down Pillow, Medium Support, 2 Pack

Slumberdown Feels Like Down Pillow, Medium Support, 2 Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by John Cotton Group Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Slumberdown Feels Like Down Pillow, Medium Support, 2 Pack
Down is the extremely lightweight, comfortable and insulating soft breast feathers of ducks and geese that they use to incubate their eggs. It's quite rare and very costly, so Slumberdown created the next best thing! The lovely and snuggly hollowfibre filling in these Slumberdown Feels Like Down Medium Support Back Sleeper Pillows is soft and comfortable, just like down. The luxury microfibre covers feel wonderful to sink your head into - gently supporting your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. The pillows in this Feels Like Down pillow 2 pack from Slumberdown have a medium support level, which is ideal if you sleep on your back. Resembling luxurious down pillows, but without a feather in sight, they're non-allergenic which means they're great for peace of mind and perfect for allergy sufferers.
Sold by John Cotton Group Limited

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here