Marketplace.
image 1 of Picasso Cushion Cover Blue

Picasso Cushion Cover Blue

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.21

£12.21/each

Sold and sent by New Edge Blinds

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Picasso Cushion Cover Blue
The New Orleans cushion cover is made from interlocked velvet fabric panels, this cushion has been designed to work with modern colour schemes and bring designer style to your favourite feature chair or sofa. Cushion filler not included.
Sold by New Edge Blinds (NewEdgeBlinds)

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here