Picasso Cushion Cover Blue

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The New Orleans cushion cover is made from interlocked velvet fabric panels, this cushion has been designed to work with modern colour schemes and bring designer style to your favourite feature chair or sofa. Cushion filler not included.

The New Orleans cushion cover is made from interlocked velvet fabric panels, this cushion has been designed to work with modern colour schemes and bring designer style to your favourite feature chair or sofa. Cushion filler not included.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.