Plum® Water Park Blaster Course

Enjoy your very own water park experience at home!

The Plum Water Park Blaster Course is the ultimate way to bring the excitement of the water park to the garden. Kids can climb, blast and slide, you simply connect a hosepipe to let the water flow, and the fun begin!

This water playcentre has three built-in water accessories and two stand-alone water toys, designed to promote healthy active play while helping children develop their motor skills and coordination.

Accessories include - two water blasters, ideal for having water battles with friends or practising aim. While the 8-pattern sprinkler helps to keep kids cool during hot sunny days.

That’s not all - The Water Park Blaster Course includes two height-adjustable water toys, creating the ultimate water park pack!

The Tidal Tipper bucket fills with water and tilts to create a big splash. The Umbrella Fountain cascades a refreshing rain shower, so take cover or embrace the downpour – it’s your choice!

Kids can have even more water play fun with the water reveal target wall. Children can aim the water blasters at the wall to reveal numbered targets and battle it out to get the highest score, great for gameplay or solo practice.

Kids will whiz through the watercourse by swinging along the monkey bars, watch out for the rainfall wall in the centre, it will ensure a full soaking!

They can then swoop down the 6ft water slide and along the 3m water chute, complete with sprinklers for an epic splashdown!

This playcentre is ideal for both wet and dry play, bringing endless year-round fun to your garden. Includes a 4-way hose connector, slip-resistant play platforms and steps. The steel frame is colour powder coated and galvanised for ultimate protection against rust.