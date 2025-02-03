Plum® Water Park Splash Station

Enjoy your very own water park experience at home!

The Plum Water Park Splash Station is the perfect way to bring the excitement of the water park to the garden. Kids can climb, slide and splash, you simply connect a hosepipe to let the water flow, and the fun begins!

This water playcentre has three water accessories that promote healthy active play while helping children develop their motor skills and coordination.

The water blaster is ideal for water fights with friends or practising aim. The 8-pattern sprinkler helps to keep kids cool during hot sunny days, whilst the bubble blower adds to the sensory play.

Kids can have even more fun with the water-reveal colouring wall. Little ones can learn to recognise their favourite sea creatures by aiming the water blaster at the wall to reveal the underwater animals, bringing learning to playtime. The colouring wall can also be used with a paintbrush and water pot when it’s time to turn off the hose.

The 4ft water slide and splash pad is the perfect size for toddlers to swoop down the slide and splash into the pool below. The pool sprinklers make it even more splash-tastic!

This playcentre is ideal for both wet and dry play, bringing endless year-round fun to your garden.

Includes a 4-way hose connector, slip-resistant play platform and steps. The steel frame is colour powder coated and galvanised for ultimate protection against rust.