Happy Hop Playcentre and Water Slide

Introducing the Happy Hop Playcentre and Water Slide - the ultimate water play adventure, like an inflatable water park in the garden!

Connect the hosepipe to unleash endless water fun from the cannon. Watch as kids conquer the climbing wall and slide down the inflatable water slide with a splash! Before scurrying over to create a fun game with the ring toss.

A net enclosure provides a safe bouncing space for children and allows a clear view for adults when supervising.

Easily deflate, fold, and pack it away for storage, then use the convenient carry bag for transport. With the air blower providing non-stop airflow and ground anchors for stability, the fun never stops!

For any accidents to the bouncer, the repair kit is a quick solution.