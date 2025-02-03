Happy Hop Inflatable Shark Slide

Join the Sharks Club!

The Happy Hop Sharks Club bouncer brings exciting water play to any party or outdoor playtime. Connect the hosepipe to the cannon so it can shoot water for a full day of play.

After going up the climbing wall, kids can make their way through the sharks head and down the water slide with a splash! Before scurrying over to create a fun game with the ring toss.

For convenient storage, the bouncer is easy to deflate, fold, roll and pack. The carry bag then makes it easy to transport for next time.

The air blower provides hours of fun with a constant airflow to the bouncer. Ground anchors keep it secure to the ground whilst kids play. For any accidents to the bouncer, the repair kit is a quick solution.

Air blower keeping a constant airflow to the bouncer

Ground anchors securing the structure to the ground

Repair kit for any accidents that might occur

Cannon keeping a constant flow of water to the play area

Climbing wall providing another way for kids to make their way up to the slide

Slide slide through the sharks mouth to slip down to the play area

Tunnel an adventurous way to exit and enter the bouncer

Ring toss a fun game to keep kids entertained for longer

Convenient storage easy to deflate, fold, roll and pack

Carry bag making it easy to take the bouncer to any venue