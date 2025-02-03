Marketplace.
image 1 of Plum® Water Park Rain Wall Game

Plum® Water Park Rain Wall Game

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Plum Toys

Find out more about Marketplace

Plum® Water Park Rain Wall Game
Bring the water park to the garden! Kids can splash their way through playtime with the Plum Water Park Rain Wall and stay cool on hot sunny days. Simply connect a hosepipe to let the water flow and the fun begin!This stimulating water park game provides an invigorating rain wall from the rain pipe above for a thrilling water play experience and hours of water park fun at home. Kids can stand under the downpour to get a full soaking or run in and out of the water flow to try and dodge the raindrops!The Rain Wall can adapt to your child’s height. With an easy hight-adjustable pole, the water toy is suitable for children aged three years plus.Convenient to put away after play, with easy pack down and storage. Hosepipe connector included and ground spike for secure anchoring into soft ground.
Sold by Plum Toys (Plum Products Ltd)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here