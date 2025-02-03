Plum® Water Park Rain Wall Game

Bring the water park to the garden! Kids can splash their way through playtime with the Plum Water Park Rain Wall and stay cool on hot sunny days. Simply connect a hosepipe to let the water flow and the fun begin!

This stimulating water park game provides an invigorating rain wall from the rain pipe above for a thrilling water play experience and hours of water park fun at home. Kids can stand under the downpour to get a full soaking or run in and out of the water flow to try and dodge the raindrops!

The Rain Wall can adapt to your child’s height. With an easy hight-adjustable pole, the water toy is suitable for children aged three years plus.

Convenient to put away after play, with easy pack down and storage. Hosepipe connector included and ground spike for secure anchoring into soft ground.