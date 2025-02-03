Plum® Water Park Tidal Tipper Game

Bring the water park to the garden! Kids can splash their way through playtime with the Plum Water Park Tidal Tipper and stay cool on hot sunny days. Simply connect a hosepipe to let the water flow and the fun begin!

With this thrilling water park game, kids can take turns standing in the splash zone under the Tidal Tipper bucket and wait with excitement as the tap fills the bucket with water. Watch the anticipation build as the water bucket gets more and more full, ready to tilt and tip, causing a big splash!

The Tidal Tipper can adapt to your child’s height. With an easy hight-adjustable pole, the water toy is suitable for children aged three years plus.

Convenient to put away after play, with easy pack down and storage. Hosepipe connector included and ground spike for secure anchoring into soft ground.