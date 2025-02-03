Jade Poly 40+ Training Ball in Carry Bag - 144 pcs

The "Jade" from Schildkrot is the optimal table tennis ball for every leisure and hobby player who demands a lot of performance for little money. Here in the 144 advantage pack. Perfect for school sports, but also for training in clubs or for table tennis beginners. Diameter: 40mm, in the new Poly 40+ quality.

Perfect for school sports Offers a lot of performance for little money Ideal table tennis ball for every leisure & hobby player

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)