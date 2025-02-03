Gift Republic 100 Whiskies Bucket List Scratch Poster

100 Whiskies to taste

Poster size 42 x 60cm

Scratch off a square as you drink

One hundred of the best Whiskies from around the world

Perfect for Whiskies lovers

The Bucket List poster is here to guide you through your journey of tasting one hundred of the best Whiskies from around the world.

Are you a whiskey connoisseur? Do you know your Maker’s Mark from your Black Velvet? Well, now you can sip your way through our list

Once you've finished your whisky, scratch to reveal the iconic illustration beneath before you reach for your next one!

Tip! Use an eraser to scratch off more precisely.