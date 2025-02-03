BG Nexus 13A Double Switched Socket, Brushed Steel, Grey Inserts

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

This 13A double switched power socket from the British General Nexus Metal range in brushed steel with grey inserts features a sleek profile with rounded edges, anti-fingerprint lacquer and no visible plastic around the switches for a luxurious finish. The moisture control gasket prevents tarnishing from new plaster. This wall socket has been designed with angled in line colour coded terminals and backed out captive screws for ease of installation, and fits a 25mm back box making it an ideal retro-fit replacement for existing sockets.

