BG Nexus Metal Fast Charge Double Socket USB- A&C, 22W, Antique Brass

BG Nexus Metal Fast Charge Double Socket USB- A&C, 22W, Antique Brass

BG Nexus Metal Fast Charge Double Socket USB- A&C, 22W, Antique Brass
This 13A double socket from the British General Nexus Metal range comes with integrated 22W fast charge USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing the sockets and ports to be used simultaneously. Features a standby mode and an auto-detection function that adjusts charging patterns and supports PD & QC charging protocols for Android and iOS devices. The sleek profile with rounded edges and no visible plastic around the switches adds a touch of luxury to any decor. Designed for easy installation with angled colour coded terminals and fits a 25mm back box.
USB Fast Charge with variable voltage technology.Free your sockets​ and charge your devices.Delivers 50% charge to mobiles in 30 minutes.
