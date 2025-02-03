Luceco Castra Portable LED Worklight with 2M Cable, 2200lm, 20W, 5000K

This portable site light from the Luceco Castra range is a robust and efficient lighting solution for both professional trade and DIY enthusiasts. This slimline work light delivers a powerful 2200 lumens from its 20W LED bulb, ensuring bright and even lighting distribution in any setting. The light features a sturdy steel stand with non-slip feet and a 105° beam angle for optimal illumination. With its weatherproof switch and IP65 rating, it’s fully dust and weatherproof, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Equipped with handle & stand for easy positioning Provides a cool white light of 2200lm brightness IP65 weatherproof rated switch for outdoor use

Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)