image 1 of Luceco Castra Portable LED Worklight with 2M Cable, 5500lm, 50W, 5000K

Luceco Castra Portable LED Worklight with 2M Cable, 5500lm, 50W, 5000K

Luceco Castra Portable LED Worklight with 2M Cable, 5500lm, 50W, 5000K
This portable site light from the Luceco Castra range is a robust and efficient lighting solution for both professional trades and DIY enthusiasts. This slimline work light delivers a powerful 5500 lumens from its 50W LED bulb, ensuring bright and even lighting distribution in any setting. The light features a sturdy steel stand with non-slip feet and a 105° beam angle for optimal illumination. With its weatherproof switch and IP65 rating, it’s fully dust and weatherproof, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.
Equipped with handle & stand for easy positioningProvides a cool white light of 5500lm brightnessIP65 weatherproof rated switch for outdoor use
