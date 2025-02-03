Pet Mate Cat Mate Microchip Cat Flap White

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Cat Mate Microchip Cat Flap has been developed to offer a stylish and effective solution for entry control using your cat’s implanted microchip or unique I.D. disc. The streamlined design maximises entrance opening space - providing easy, stress-free access for your cat.

The Cat Mate Microchip Cat Flap has been developed to offer a stylish and effective solution for entry control using your cat’s implanted microchip or unique I.D. disc. The streamlined design maximises entrance opening space - providing easy, stress-free access for your cat.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.