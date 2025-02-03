Marketplace.
image 1 of Bathroom Toilet Roll Holder slim stainless steel chrome

Bathroom Toilet Roll Holder slim stainless steel chrome

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.21

£8.21/each

Sold and sent by Doodle Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bathroom Toilet Roll Holder slim stainless steel chrome
Bathroom Toilet Roll Holder, slim stainless steel chrome wall mounted toilet paper holderBathroom fittings set with a choice of toilet roll holder styles.Made from 304 stainless steel with anti-rotation backplate fittings.Comes complete with all fittings for installation can be fitted left of right facing.Rust and corrosion proof to ensure the bath fittings to stand the test of time.H 2.6cm W14cm D 6.8cm Holds 1 toilet roll.
Sold by Doodle Products Ltd

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here