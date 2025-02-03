Toilet Roll Holder Freestanding

No drilling or wall damage required. Simply place this holder wherever it best suits your needs.

The clean lines and sleek design complement a variety of bathroom styles, adding a touch of contemporary elegance.

This holder accommodates up to four toilet rolls, ensuring you're never caught unprepared.

The sturdy base provides exceptional stability, preventing toppling over even with heavy rolls.

The smooth surface wipes clean effortlessly, keeping your bathroom looking its best.

Holds upto 4 toilet rolls with foldable arm to dispense paper easily

Made from 304 stainless steel rust and corrosion proof

With a large weighted non slip base for stability. No need to drill

5cm diameter base 55cm high with arm folded