Freestanding Coat Rack Stand 3 Tier

Tired of tripping over shoes and coats the moment you walk in the door. Introducing the hero of organised entryways the 3 Tier Coat Stand from Home Treats UK. This stylish and functional solution banishes clutter and creates a welcoming atmosphere in your hallway.

The Key Benefits Of Our 3 Tier Coat Stand

Hang coats, scarves, bags, and more with ease no more tossing them on the nearest chair.

Separate larger and smaller items across the three tiers, making it easier to access all your items.

The three legged design ensures balance and sturdiness, keeping all your items upright.

Crafted from high quality metal, this coat stand offers exceptional durability and a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

The compact footprint makes it ideal for smaller hallways or porches, maximising functionality without sacrificing valuable floor space.

The modern yet timeless look will stay in keeping with pretty much any interior design.

Product Size H 173cm W 51cm D 41cm , supplied with all tools for easy home assembly.