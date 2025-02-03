Kitchen Pedal Bin 5 Litre Rubbish Bin Soft Close

Ideal for kitchen pedal bin 5 Litre for everyday use in any room with it’s superior construction this bin is prefect for all kinds of rubbish from food, paper, metal, glass, general waste. Sleek stylish silver steel design.

Boasting a super easy to use foot pedal operation this bin has been designed to make recycling as easy as possible and allowing you to do so hands free. The inner buckets are very easy to remove and can be lifted up and out of the housing with ease.

Industry leading soft closure lid technology with strong internal steel mechanism assist’s with noise reduction when closing the bin lid. Air tight design to keep smells at contained

Made from high quality fingerprint proof and rust resistant steel on the outside with a very robust and hard wearing 5 Litre, 1.3 Gallon plastic inner liner for long lasting use that’s antimicrobial and bacteria resistant.

Outer bin size H29 x W 21 x D 15 cm.

5 Litre capacity