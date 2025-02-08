Clothes Rail With Shoe Rack Storage Black

Large clothes rail with shoe rack below perfect for holding shoes, boxes. Perfect clothes rack for bedrooms hallways or entryways

Stopper on the end of the rail to prevent clothes sliding off, use to hang bags ties, scarves ready for use

Stable heavy duty design rail holding upto 15kg in weight on the rail with a further storage on shoe holders below

Product size H 144cm L 110.5cm D 40cm - Frame diameter 40mm. All fittings and tools supplied for easy home assembly