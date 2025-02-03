2 Door Wardrobe Large Wooden Clothes Storage Rack Organiser

2 Door Wardrobe Wooden Clothes Storage Rack Organiser For Bedroom With Hanging Rail And Shelf

The 2 doors wardrobe is the perfect storage solution for any home or bedroom due to the large internal storage capacity available. Featuring 1 hanging tidy rail and 1 wooden shelf you can storage items such as clothes, shoes, trainers, books, toys, bedding and much more.

Made from high quality wood to ensure a sturdy and strong design to stand the test of time. With the anti stain finish helps to keep the wardrobe looking clean and brand new whilst needing minimal maintenance. Strong internal hanging rail made from high quality steel can hold up to 30kg.

The storage unit was designed with clean lines to give it that modern look and allow it to fit into any bedroom or home interior. The neutral white colour is sure to be a great addition to any current furniture you may have.

The wardrobe is supplied flat packed for easy transportation upstairs and to minimise the risk of any damages during transit. All fittings and fixtures are supplied along with easy to follow detailed assembly instructions.

This versatile wardrobe, measuring 180cm x 80cm x 52cm, offers ample storage space for clothes, shoes, accessories, and accessories, while its sleek design and durable construction make it an elegant and practical addition.