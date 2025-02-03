Marketplace.
image 1 of Dish Drainer Rack Black With Cutlery Tray

Dish Drainer Rack Black With Cutlery Tray

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Doodle Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dish Drainer Rack Black With Cutlery Tray
Dish drainer rack black drains all your pots, pans, cups and cutlery with ease, super large capacityHold up to 16 plates in a stable manner with strong metal framecratch resistant rubber ended legs for added stability and gripFully coated drainer for complete mould resistanceH12 cm W38 cm L44 cm. cutlery draining pot included
Sold by Doodle Products Ltd

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here