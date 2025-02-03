Marketplace.
image 1 of Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets

Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Doodle Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets
Floating Shelf Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets, Set of 6 Wooden Shelves for Bedroom, Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Home Office, Hallway.Our Floating shelves can be mounted to the wall in a matter of minutes with just a few screws. Which are made with strong powder coated metal brackets and solid wood platforms, are simply intended to match any style or design of room while also adding a pleasant decorative element to any modern home.Depending on your preference, install our Floating shelves with the board above the brackets or below them. In addition, our shelves fit a variety of wall configurations and include all necessary parts. Select your preferred arrangement for the shelves and coordinate it with your decor.Compared to other storage shelves, ours are sturdier and wider, capable of supporting up to 10 kg of weight per shelf, making them suitable for storing trophies, smaller plants, books, toys, collectibles, artwork, and more.These wall shelves are a set of 6 wood panels to add extra Floating space in your walls with extra hanging basket. You will get all screws and fittings to mount this shelf at your desired place in the house.This is a fantastic addition to your house because of its contemporary design, simple installation, and robust construction. Our exquisite wall shelves are the ideal way to showcase collectibles and are thoughtful presents for loved ones.
Sold by Doodle Products Ltd

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here