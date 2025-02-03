Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets

Floating Shelf Wall Mounted 6 Wood Shelves With Metal Brackets, Set of 6 Wooden Shelves for Bedroom, Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Home Office, Hallway.

Our Floating shelves can be mounted to the wall in a matter of minutes with just a few screws. Which are made with strong powder coated metal brackets and solid wood platforms, are simply intended to match any style or design of room while also adding a pleasant decorative element to any modern home.

Depending on your preference, install our Floating shelves with the board above the brackets or below them. In addition, our shelves fit a variety of wall configurations and include all necessary parts. Select your preferred arrangement for the shelves and coordinate it with your decor.

Compared to other storage shelves, ours are sturdier and wider, capable of supporting up to 10 kg of weight per shelf, making them suitable for storing trophies, smaller plants, books, toys, collectibles, artwork, and more.

These wall shelves are a set of 6 wood panels to add extra Floating space in your walls with extra hanging basket. You will get all screws and fittings to mount this shelf at your desired place in the house.

This is a fantastic addition to your house because of its contemporary design, simple installation, and robust construction. Our exquisite wall shelves are the ideal way to showcase collectibles and are thoughtful presents for loved ones.