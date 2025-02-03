Marketplace.
Revlon Magnet Blondes 6% 20Vol Oil Developer 900ml

Revlon Magnet Blondes 6% 20Vol Oil Developer is a high-performance developer specially formulated to work in harmony with Revlon Magnet Blondes hair colour products. This oil-based developer is designed to deliver precise and consistent lightening while protecting and conditioning the hair. With a 6% (20 volume) strength, this developer is ideal for achieving moderate lightening and lifting natural hair colour up to two levels. It provides the perfect balance of effectiveness and care, ensuring vibrant, true-to-tone blonde results. The oil-based formula helps to maintain the hair's moisture and integrity, reducing the risk of damage and leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. Revlon Magnet Blondes 6% 20Vol Oil Developer ensures even colour development, making it suitable for various hair colouring techniques, including highlights, balayage, and full-head applications. Its gentle yet effective formulation is ideal for all hair types, including those with previously coloured or sensitive hair._x000D__x000D__x000D_

Ingredients

INGREDIENTSINGREDIENTESCOCTAB, (INCI), AQUAWATEREAU, PARAFFINUM, LIQUIDUMMINERAL, OILHUILE, MINÉRALE, HYDROGEN, PEROXIDE, CETEARYL, ALCOHOL, PEG40, CASTOR, OIL, PENTASODIUM, PENTETATE, PHOSPHORIC, ACID, SODIUM, SULFATE, STANNATE, BENZOATE., B01027.

Number of uses

1
