Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer 900ml

Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer is a premium hair developer specifically designed to be used with Revlon Magnet Blondes hair colour products. This oil-based developer provides gentle and effective lightening, ensuring optimal colour results while maintaining the integrity and health of the hair. Formulated with 3% (10 volume) peroxide, this developer is ideal for subtle lightening and for achieving precise, controlled colour application. The oil-based formula helps to protect and condition the hair during the colouring process, reducing the risk of damage and leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer ensures even and consistent colour development, making it perfect for achieving beautiful, natural-looking blonde tones. Its gentle formulation is suitable for all hair types, including sensitive and previously coloured hair, providing reliable results with every use._x000D_

