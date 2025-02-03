Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer 900ml

Marketplace.
Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer is a premium hair developer specifically designed to be used with Revlon Magnet Blondes hair colour products. This oil-based developer provides gentle and effective lightening, ensuring optimal colour results while maintaining the integrity and health of the hair. Formulated with 3% (10 volume) peroxide, this developer is ideal for subtle lightening and for achieving precise, controlled colour application. The oil-based formula helps to protect and condition the hair during the colouring process, reducing the risk of damage and leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. Revlon Magnet Blondes 3% 10Vol Oil Developer ensures even and consistent colour development, making it perfect for achieving beautiful, natural-looking blonde tones. Its gentle formulation is suitable for all hair types, including sensitive and previously coloured hair, providing reliable results with every use._x000D__x000D__x000D_

Ingredients

INGREDIENTSINGREDIENTESCOCTAB(INCI), AQUAWATEREALL, PARAFFINUM, LIQUIDUMMINERAL, OILHUILE, MINERALE, CETEARYL, ALCOHOL, HYDROGEN, PEROJODE, PEG40, CASTOR, OIL, PENTASCOLM, PENTETATE, PHOSPHORIC, ACID, SODIUM, SULFATE, STANNATE, BENZOATE, 800026.

Number of uses

1
