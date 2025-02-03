Marketplace.
Laboratorio Olfattivo Che Fico! Room Spray 100ml

Laboratorio Olfattivo Che Fico! Room Spray is a luxurious and enchanting fragrance that brings the sweet and irresistible scent of figs into your home. Inspired by the lush fig orchards of Italy, this room spray captures the essence of ripe figs, blending them with warm and earthy undertones to create a captivating and inviting aroma. With just a few sprays, the Che Fico! Room Spray infuses your living space with the rich and decadent fragrance of fresh figs, evoking memories of leisurely strolls through sun-drenched groves. Whether you're entertaining guests, unwinding after a long day, or simply enjoying a moment of tranquility, this room spray envelops your surroundings in a sense of warmth and sophistication._x000D__x000D__x000D_

Ingredients

Cyclohexilideneotolylacetonitrile, Citronellol, Coumarin, 2Methyl3(pisopropylphenyl), propionaldehyde, Cedramber

Number of uses

21
