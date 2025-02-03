Marketplace.
Laboratorio Olfattivo Zen-Zero Room Spray 100ml

Laboratorio Olfattivo Zen-Zero Room Spray 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.75

£22.75/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Laboratorio Olfattivo Zen-Zero Room Spray 100ml
Laboratorio Olfattivo Zen-Zero Room Spray offers a serene and calming ambiance with its refreshing and aromatic fragrance. Inspired by the harmonising properties of ginger and citrus, this room spray creates an atmosphere of tranquility and balance, ideal for unwinding after a long day or creating a peaceful environment for relaxation. With its invigorating blend of zesty lemon, spicy ginger, and woody undertones, the Zen-Zero Room Spray infuses your space with a sense of revitalisation and rejuvenation. The uplifting aroma instantly uplifts the mood and clears the mind, helping to promote a sense of well-being and mindfulness._x000D__x000D__x000D_

Ingredients

Isopropylidene, glycerol, AlcoolAlcohol, Cedrol, Methyl, Ether

Number of uses

24
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here