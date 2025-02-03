Marketplace.
Laboratorio Olfattivo Di-Vino Room Spray 100ml

Laboratorio Olfattivo Di-Vino Room Spray 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.75

£22.75/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Laboratorio Olfattivo Di-Vino Room Spray 100ml
Laboratorio Olfattivo Di-Vino Room Spray is a luxurious home fragrance accessory crafted to evoke the rich and intoxicating aroma of fine Italian wine. From the esteemed Laboratorio Olfattivo, known for their exquisite scents, comes this captivating room spray. Di-Vino captures the essence of a prestigious wine cellar, where the air is filled with the alluring bouquet of aged wines and oak barrels. With its sophisticated and complex fragrance profile, Di-Vino envelops your space in an aura of elegance and refinement. The blend of aromatic notes, reminiscent of red and white wines, creates a warm and inviting ambiance that evokes images of cozy evenings spent by the fireplace._x000D__x000D__x000D_

Ingredients

dlimonene, Linalool, 24dimethylcyclohex3ene1carbaldehyde, Neryl, acetate, (1R5S)2(66dimethylbicyclo[311]hept2en2yl), ethyl

Number of uses

22
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here