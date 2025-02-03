Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Misket Sherry Glasses - 55ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Misket Sherry Glasses - 55ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

LAV Misket Sherry Glasses - 55ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Misket range of Liqueur Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With their elegant stemmed design, these micro glasses bring an air of luxury and sophistication to any event, offering you and your guests the perfect pocket-sized vessel from which to sip your sherry, schnapps or other spirit in elegance and style. As with all LAV glassware, these goblets are dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Misket collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.
Sold by Rinkit

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here