LAV Misket Sherry Glasses - 55ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Misket range of Liqueur Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With their elegant stemmed design, these micro glasses bring an air of luxury and sophistication to any event, offering you and your guests the perfect pocket-sized vessel from which to sip your sherry, schnapps or other spirit in elegance and style. As with all LAV glassware, these goblets are dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Misket collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.

