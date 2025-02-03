SPORTNOW Multi Gym Workout Station with Bench, Push Up Stand, Dip Bars

Elevate your fitness routine with the SPORTNOW multi-exercise gym station. This versatile multi gym with weights enables full-body strength training, targeting various muscle groups. It integrates lat pulldowns, pec fly, leg curls, extensions, dips, push-ups and sit-ups, all in 1 robust unit. Start at a comfortable weight with a 65kg maximum stack and progressively increase to enhance strength, optimizing your home gym for a healthier you.

Suitable for a thorough and balanced workout Height-adjustable arm curl pad and sit-up bench Space-saving design for up to three people

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD