BG Nexus Storm 13A Weatherproof Outdoor Double Switched Socket, IP66

This 13A double switched outdoor power socket from British General is IP66 rated and designed to protect against water ingress in most weather conditions. Made with a robust, high impact UV stable outer, multiple gland entry positions and an ergonomic design, this socket also has LED indicators that can be seen through the hinged cover which acts as an enclosure for the socket. Designed with large open/close paddles for ease of operation, fast fix screws for ease of installation and a patented cable entry to prevent accidental opening.

Outdoor double socket with large access paddles Weatherproof IP66 rated protection No separate screws or covers for fast fixing

Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)