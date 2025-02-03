Marketplace.
image 1 of BG Nexus Metal 20A Double Wall Light Switch, 2 Way, Matt Black

BG Nexus Metal 20A Double Wall Light Switch, 2 Way, Matt Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by Luceco UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BG Nexus Metal 20A Double Wall Light Switch, 2 Way, Matt Black
With a slim, raised profile and soft rounded edges in a matt black finish, this double light switch from the BG Nexus Metal range is finished-off with colour-matching screws. Its 2-way switching means you can add a second switch position in a circuit, so you can have another switch for the same light placed somewhere else, such as the landing or hallway. A moisture control gasket prevents tarnishing while captive, backed out terminal screws ensure for a quick installation. This 20A wall switch is a quality addition to any decor and style.
20A Sleek premium metal with softly rounded edgesMoisture control gasket prevents tarnishing2-way switching for a second switch in a circuit
Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here