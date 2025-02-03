BG Nexus Metal 20A Double Wall Light Switch, 2 Way, Antique Brass

With a slim, raised profile and soft rounded edges in an antique brass finish, this double light switch from the BG Nexus Metal range is finished-off with colour-matching screws. Its 2-way switching means you can add a second switch position in a circuit, so you can have another switch for the same light placed somewhere else, such as the landing or hallway. A moisture control gasket prevents tarnishing while captive, backed out terminal screws ensure for a quick installation. This 20A wall switch is a quality addition to any decor and style.

20A Sleek premium metal with softly rounded edges Moisture control gasket prevents tarnishing 2-way switching for a second switch in a circuit

Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)