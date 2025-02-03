Marketplace.
Sanex Anti-Perspirant Roll On Deodorant Sensitive 50ml Pack of 6

Sanex Anti-Perspirant Roll On Deodorant Sensitive 50ml Pack of 6
This anti-perspirant roll-on has been specially developed to care for your delicate underarm skin while offering effective, lasting protection against sweat. Dermatologically tested and free of alcohol, it eliminates odour-causing bacteria whilst respecting your skin's bacterial flora. Stay fresh and protected all day long while gently caring for normal or sensitive skin.
Provides 24-hour protection0% alcohol or ethanolMinimising irritation and restoring the skin's natural pH

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Dimethicone, Steareth-21, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Calcium Silicate, Lactose, Whey Protein
