VonHaus Holbrook White Bathroom Storage Box with Lid

Make the most of every inch of space with this slimline shaker-style storage box from VonHaus. Even the smallest bathroom can provide storage space for cleaning and other essentials with this smart storage hamper. Made from sturdy MDF and featuring a soft white paint finish, it will help you to keep your bathroom space clutter free. The well-designed yet compact format is the perfect solution for storing away bottles of bleach and other cleaning products as well as replacement toiletries such as shampoo and shower gel. The simple, slimline style incorporates a central cavity with a lift-off lid and takes up very little room - just the job for a bathroom that's short on space. No more jumbled bottles squashed along the side of the WC gathering dust! The tongue-and-groove effect evokes a classic colonial feel, making it an easy match for both traditional and contemporary interiors. The paint finish is water-resistant and can be cleaned by wiping over with a damp cloth.

White colourway with shaker style finish The compact design is ideal for narrow spaces Long lasting with a water-resistant paint coating

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)