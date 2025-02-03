3+2 Drawer Chest

BEAUTIFUL & PRACTICAL - The Bedroom Chest of Drawers is simple and stylish in appearance, the wooden top works well with the rest of your furniture and can be perfectly paired with other storage towers, it is perfect for placing anywhere you like to tidy things, such as closets, bedrooms, playrooms, entrances, etc. Making your home more neat and beautiful. White Frames with Contrasting Oak Top, this 6-drawer Chest of Drawers has extra-wide storage space for everything you need to store Please note that due to lighting and different devices, you might be using, the colour in the image may vary slightly from the actual colour of the product.

Cut Out Drawer handle Scandinavian Design 1 Year Guarantee Modern Sonoma Oak Frame With White Drawer Fronts

