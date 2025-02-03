Marketplace.
image 1 of Sideboard with 3 Doors & 2 Drawers

Sideboard with 3 Doors & 2 Drawers

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Timber Art Design UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sideboard with 3 Doors & 2 Drawers
Our Lisbon Range Sideboard comprises of one cupboard with 3 Doors 2 Drawers. Comes in Cream Frames with Contrasting Oak Top.Featuring a 30 mm chunky table top. Our sideboard features a solid oak top frame.It offers ample storage for all of your dining room, kitchen, lounge or hallway essentials. The doors & drawers boast metal handles, and are convenient to use.This is the perfect furniture addition to your living room or your office space.
1 Year GuaranteeModern Cream FinishSonoma Oak Top
Sold by TIMBER ART DESIGN UK LTD

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here