Sideboard with 3 Doors & 2 Drawers

Our Lisbon Range Sideboard comprises of one cupboard with 3 Doors 2 Drawers. Comes in Cream Frames with Contrasting Oak Top.

Featuring a 30 mm chunky table top. Our sideboard features a solid oak top frame.

It offers ample storage for all of your dining room, kitchen, lounge or hallway essentials. The doors & drawers boast metal handles, and are convenient to use.

This is the perfect furniture addition to your living room or your office space.