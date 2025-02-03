Marketplace.
image 1 of 46cm Hanging Hello Pumpkin Wooden Autumnal Decorative Sign Wall Art

46cm Hanging Hello Pumpkin Wooden Autumnal Decorative Sign Wall Art

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.75

£12.75/each

Sold and sent by Cheaper Online Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

46cm Hanging Hello Pumpkin Wooden Autumnal Decorative Sign Wall Art
Embrace the cosy warmth of the season with this "Hello Pumpkin" hanging sign. This decorative sign is a great way to add some seasonal cheer to your home and dress up any existing decor. This eye catching piece features the seasonal colours of Autumn bringing the warmth and joy to your living space. Suitable for hanging anywhere within your indoor space, the sign has black hanging hooks for easy placement. Made from wood, this stunning wall art features a sign that reads "Hello Pumpkin." With a length of 46cm and a height of 23cm, this decorative piece is sure to wow and add that touch of seasonal magic to any display within your home. Suitable for indoor use only. Product Dimensions Height: 23cm Length: 46cm Depth: 2cm
Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd

View all Wall Decorations

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here