46cm Hanging Hello Pumpkin Wooden Autumnal Decorative Sign Wall Art

Embrace the cosy warmth of the season with this "Hello Pumpkin" hanging sign. This decorative sign is a great way to add some seasonal cheer to your home and dress up any existing decor. This eye catching piece features the seasonal colours of Autumn bringing the warmth and joy to your living space. Suitable for hanging anywhere within your indoor space, the sign has black hanging hooks for easy placement. Made from wood, this stunning wall art features a sign that reads "Hello Pumpkin." With a length of 46cm and a height of 23cm, this decorative piece is sure to wow and add that touch of seasonal magic to any display within your home. Suitable for indoor use only. Product Dimensions Height: 23cm Length: 46cm Depth: 2cm

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd