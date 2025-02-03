Harbour Housewares Wooden Soft Close Toilet Seat - Black

The Harbour Housewares collection of Wooden Toilet Seats offers a quick and convenient way to freshen up the look of your bathroom.

Each seat has been crafted from MDF to provide a sturdy and comfortable product ideally suited to the daily demands of any modern home. The use of natural wood in preference to plastic or resin means a higher resistance to changes in temperature - something certainly worth considering when it comes to the colder months!

Our seats have also been fitted with a soft close function, designed to ensure they lower gently onto the bowl. Not only does this eliminate the unpleasant sound of clattering toilet seats (parents rejoice!), it also means your seat will last longer without the risk of cracking or chipping from repeated impact.

Available in a choice of colours, the lids of these seats feature a grooved design that brings a rich modern character to any interior. Installation is easy, with all necessary fixtures and fittings provided in the box.