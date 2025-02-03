Warner Bros Harry Potter Dark Arts Box - Deathly Hallows

A Deathly Hallows box from Harry Potter Dark Arts by WARNER BROS®.

This striking black keepsake box captures the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, for all ages to enjoy.

The embellishments are what makes this product stand out. Potterheads will love the significance of the printed Deathly Hallows symbol on top of the lid. This is a spacious box that is opened with a decorative tassel which is befitting of this franchise.