Hestia Clear Ribbed Glass Vase - Large

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Lend a touch of elegance to the home with this stunning Hestia Clear Ribbed Glass Vase. Its timeless ribbed design adds visual interest whilst the clear glass allows floral arrangements to take centre stage. The narrow waist creates a dramatic silhouette. This vase is perfect for displaying favourite cut flowers with plenty of room for large blooms and stems. The high-quality glass and smooth ribbed surface make a beautiful backdrop to showcase floral arrangements. Bring a subtle sophistication to any room with this large vase.

Lend a touch of elegance to the home with this stunning Hestia Clear Ribbed Glass Vase. Its timeless ribbed design adds visual interest whilst the clear glass allows floral arrangements to take centre stage. The narrow waist creates a dramatic silhouette. This vase is perfect for displaying favourite cut flowers with plenty of room for large blooms and stems. The high-quality glass and smooth ribbed surface make a beautiful backdrop to showcase floral arrangements. Bring a subtle sophistication to any room with this large vase.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.