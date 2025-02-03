Glass Tube Vase with White Flowers and LED Lights

Bring somelife and vitality to your living space with this LED light up glass vivarium tube with atrificial white orchids. From the Retreat collection by HESTIA® - create a haven of soothing minimalism at home.

This tall ornament features a realistic moss and white orchid central display, intertwined with a chain of warm yellow LEDs. The base features a mirrored chrome finish to complement contemporary decor.

Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included).