Company of Animals Puppy Toilet Training Bells

Need help getting your new puppy toilet trained? The Company of Animals Dog Training Bells help toilet training by allowing your puppy / dog to let you know when they need to go.

Easy toilet training-These Dog Training Bells for dogs, allow your puppy/dog to be taught, using clicker training, to ring the bell and notify their owner when they need to go to the toilet.

Clear and consistent-Providing a clear and consistent method of communication between you and your puppy, the Toilet Training Bells discourage unwanted behaviours like barking and door scratching.

Fully adjustable-The Toilet Training Bells hang over a door handle and can be adjusted to the perfect height for your puppy to reach.

Completely portable-Easy to take with you wherever you’re going, these Toilet Training Bells offer peace of mind in any situation.