Adaptil Calming Puppy Collar

ADAPTIL Junior is the effective solution to comfort newly adopted puppies and facilitate their education.

Comforts puppies through the challenges of adoption and beyond. E.g. helps prevent crying all night, support for staying home alone, loud noises or puppy car travel. Promotes better socialisation and improves learning (at puppy training classes)

Clinically proven. Veterinary used and recommended

Just put the collar around your puppy’s neck and adjust it

Then leave the collar on your puppy continuously (except during shampoo)

Each collar provides 4 weeks of constant support

Collar fits necks up to 37.5 cm (up to approximately 15 kg)