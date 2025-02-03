Catsan Ultra Clumping Cat Litter 5 Litre

Sold as 1 x 5kg bag.

Catsan Ultra plus Clumping Litter immediately form small firm clumps when in contact with liquid

These compact clumps can be easily removed every day so there is no time for odours to develop

Easily to remove the small solid clumps means you don't have to replace the entire litter tray as often

Lasts four times longer than conventional non clumping cat litter products