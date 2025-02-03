Bag Em Scented Biodegradable Dog Poo Bags 200's

BAG’EM Dog Poo Bags are biodegradable, scented and also come with tie handles.

Biodegradable.

Scented.

Tie handles.

You can put the BAG’EM Dog Poo bags on a roll in our stainless steel wall mounted dispenser.

Biodegradable plastic takes roughly three to six months to decompose fully. This is much quicker than synthetic bags that take several hundreds of years. Exactly how long a biodegradable bag takes to break down depends on various factors, such as temperature and the amount of moisture present.