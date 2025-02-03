Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 Wireless Charging Desk Lamp & Tidy

RED5 Wireless Charging Desk Lamp & Tidy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 Wireless Charging Desk Lamp & Tidy
Light up your workspace with this versatile desk lamp featuring a built-in wireless phone charger! Say goodbye to clutter, as it includes Type A and Type C ports for all your devices. The adjustable arm and LED light offer three colour temperatures for the perfect ambiance. Plus, an integrated pen holder keeps your writing tools within reach. With a sleek, modern design and non-slip base, it's perfect for studious workers and messy desks alike! Measures approx. 11 x 44.5 x 9.5 cm.
Features Type A and Type C portsensuring compatibility with various devices. Adjustable arm and LED light with three colour temperatures for customised lighting. Integrated pen holder keeps writing instruments easily accessible. Sleekmodern design with a non-slip base for stability and style.
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here