RED5 Wireless Charging Desk Lamp & Tidy

Light up your workspace with this versatile desk lamp featuring a built-in wireless phone charger! Say goodbye to clutter, as it includes Type A and Type C ports for all your devices. The adjustable arm and LED light offer three colour temperatures for the perfect ambiance. Plus, an integrated pen holder keeps your writing tools within reach. With a sleek, modern design and non-slip base, it's perfect for studious workers and messy desks alike! Measures approx. 11 x 44.5 x 9.5 cm.

Features Type A and Type C ports ensuring compatibility with various devices. Adjustable arm and LED light with three colour temperatures for customised lighting. Integrated pen holder keeps writing instruments easily accessible. Sleek modern design with a non-slip base for stability and style.

