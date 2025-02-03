Marketplace.
Original Lava Lamp, Red & Clear LAVA Lamp, Kids Bedroom Lighting, 14.5" Tall

Original Lava Lamp, Red & Clear LAVA Lamp, Kids Bedroom Lighting, 14.5" Tall

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Original Lava Lamp, Red & Clear LAVA Lamp, Kids Bedroom Lighting, 14.5" Tall

Sensory stimulation meets super snazzy lighting with this retro black and red LAVA Lamp. Kids can watch the bubbly red wax float around the clear liquid, creating all sorts of fun patterns and shapes.

The eye-catching design of the black metal base adds a striking touch to children's bedrooms and playrooms. The base can also be spun around for a 360 degree view of different lava formations.

A childhood favourite for generations, lava lamps have been illuminating kids rooms for an incredible 60 years. This large LAVA lamp is 14.5" tall and comes with a 25 watt lava lamp bulb.

LAVA Lamp (Red/Clear) - product features:

  • Lava lamp with red wax and clear liquid
  • Black cap and hand-spun metal base
  • 25 watt light bulb included
  • 14.5"� tall
    • Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

    View all Lighting

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here