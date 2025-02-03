Original Lava Lamp, Red & Clear LAVA Lamp, Kids Bedroom Lighting, 14.5" Tall

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

A childhood favourite for generations, lava lamps have been illuminating kids rooms for an incredible 60 years . This large LAVA lamp is 14.5" tall and comes with a 25 watt lava lamp bulb .

The eye-catching design of the black metal base adds a striking touch to children's bedrooms and playrooms. The base can also be spun around for a 360 degree view of different lava formations.

Sensory stimulation meets super snazzy lighting with this retro black and red LAVA Lamp . Kids can watch the bubbly red wax float around the clear liquid, creating all sorts of fun patterns and shapes.

