Tramontina Skillet Pan 30cm (3.1l) Pre-seasoned Cast Iron

The Black Collection from Tramontina comprises an outstanding selection of items which ooze a dark rustic style and create a striking balance complementing the barbecue culture, for which the company is world renowned, as well as creating something of a wow factor for any indoor kitchen setting. Amongst the many stand-out elements of the Black Collection is the comprehensive range of pre-seasoned cast iron cookware. Offering an even and efficient heat distribution, which saves time and energy. It is highly durable, easy to clean and designed to last a lifetime. It can be used almost anywhere on any heat source, including induction, on any kitchen stovetop, in the oven, outdoor grill/barbecue, or on an open campfire. It can then be taken straight to the table to serve, although a protective mat will be required. Extremely versatile, the range provides many cooking options and can be used for almost any type of cuisine creating the most up-to-the-minute dishes from healthy stir-fry’s, curries, and no end of global cuisine to convenient one-pot meals. This skillet pan measures L46.4cm x W30cm x H5.8cm, has a 3.1l capacity, features an ergonomic handle with a hanging hole, a helper handle and two pouring lips. Although ideal for numerous cooking applications, it is especially well-suited for frying, sautéing, braising, searing, baking, grilling, and broiling.

Made of cast iron & already comes pre-seasoned Highly durable with even heat distribution It can be used on all hob types & in the oven

Sold by Tramontina (Tramontina United Kingdom Limited)