Tramontina Teapot with Infuser 1l

This classically shaped glass teapot will enhance your enjoyment of drinking loose leaf tea and add a touch of timeless style to the experience with its classic, rounded body and handle and long curved spout. Whatever type of tea you are infusing, whether it be green, herbal or fruit, the glass will display the delicate shades captivatingly transform as the infusion process takes place. It is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass and features a removable stainless steel infuser and stainless steel lid. It is suitable for use on all hob types with the exception of induction and is dishwasher safe.

